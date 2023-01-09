Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary

1/5

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's working on new music on the second anniversary of her song "Drivers License." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo says she's working on new music. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and actress confirmed as much Sunday on the second anniversary of the release of her hit single "Drivers License." Advertisement

Rodrigo shared a video on Instagram Stories that shows herself and music producer Dan Nigro rocking out to a clip of a new track.

"working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u! thank u for everything," she captioned the post.

Rodrigo previously teased new music in a video for Spotify Wrapped.

"Hey, it's Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year," she said. "I really, truly couldn't be more grateful and I'm so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I'm sending so much love your way and thank you again!"

"Drivers License" appears on Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour, released in 2021. The album was the third-most-streamed album on Spotify in 2022.

As an actress, Rodrigo is known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.