Jan. 9, 2023 / 9:27 AM

'The Snow Girl' trailer brings Javier Castillo novel to life

By Annie Martin

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Snow Girl.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Spanish thriller series Monday.

The Snow Girl is based on the Javier Castillo novel of the same name. The series opens in Malaga, Spain, in 2010 during the Three Wise Men parade.

"The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd. Miren (Milena Smit), a trainee journalist, begins an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millán (Aixa Villagrán) that will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo (José Coronado), Miren will not stop until she finds the girl. Where is Amaya Martín?" an official synopsis reads.

Tristán Ulloa, Loreto Mauleón, Julián Villagrán, Raúl Prietom and Javier Castillo also star.

The Snow Girl is written by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig and directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea. The series was shot between Malaga and Madrid.

The Snow Girl premieres Jan. 27 on Netflix.

