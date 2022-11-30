Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 30, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3f7a84932dbc9c1c395a605836d906f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify has announced its top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of 2022.

The music streaming service released its Wrapped year-end recap for users and announced its most-streamed artists in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for the third consecutive year, with more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022.

Taylor Swift was the second most-streamed artist globally, and the top artist in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

Rounding out the top five artists were Drake, The Weekend and K-pop group BTS.

Bad Bunny also had the most-streamed album globally in 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti. The album was followed by Harry's House by Harry Styles, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, = by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

Advertisement

Styles' song "As It Was" was the most-streamed song of 2022, with more than 1.6 billion streams globally this year. The song was followed by "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, "Stay" by The Kid Laroi featuring Justin Bieber, "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone and "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny.

The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2022.

Spotify users can see their personalized 2022 Wrapped recap on the mobile app.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support 'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer Jenna Bush Hager wants to set up Hoda Kotb: 'It needs to be the right guy' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Cheshire," the title track from their EP of the same name.
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Music // 1 day ago
Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to headline iHeartRadio benefit concert
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December.
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Metallica announce '72 Seasons' album, two-year world tour
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Metallica released "Lux Æterna," a first single from their album "72 Seasons," and announced a new world tour.
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for "Renaissance" and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Music // 4 days ago
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air "Lizzo: Live in Concert" on Dec. 31.
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Music // 5 days ago
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Music // 1 week ago
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo."
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
Music // 1 week ago
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minho will release his debut solo EP, "Chase," in December.
Kenny Chesney to launch 'I Go Back' tour in March 2023
Music // 1 week ago
Kenny Chesney to launch 'I Go Back' tour in March 2023
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement