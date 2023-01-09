Advertisement
Jan. 9, 2023 / 10:54 AM

'You': Joe has a stalker in Season 4, Part 1 trailer

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of You Season 4, Part 1.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the psychological thriller series Monday.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

The Season 4 trailer shows Joe (Badgley) assume a new persona as a university professor in London. He falls in with "the most insane, damaged people on Earth" at the school and develops an obsession with a new woman.

Later scenes show Joe become the hunted and receive mysterious messages from a stalker.

"New year, new country, new persona -- and yet Joe can't seem to shake off his past," an official description reads.

Netflix previously released first-look photos that show Joe getting close to his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

The Season 4 cast also includes Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers.

You Season 4, Part 1 premieres Feb. 9, with Part 2 to follow March 9.

'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

