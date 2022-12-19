Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 19, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film gala on November 5. Eilish and Rutherford celebrated her 21st birthday at a West Hollywood bash with celebrities over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb3c7cdb06c3e6a119ff1081b11dc03a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film gala on November 5. Eilish and Rutherford celebrated her 21st birthday at a West Hollywood bash with celebrities over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish turned 21 on Sunday and she celebrated in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and several celebrity friends.

The Christmas-themed bash took place at The Edition in West Hollywood and was attended by Kendall Jenner, Little Nas X, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Eilish's boyfriend, singer/songwriter Jesse Rutherford, frontman for The Neighborhood.

Advertisement

Fellow female music stars at the party included Dove Cameron, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Doja Cat. Actresses Eiza González and Hailee Steinfeld also attended.

Eilish arrived in a Santa outfit while Rutherford wore a red holiday look. Eilish was cheered by the deejay as she and Rutherford kissed on the dance floor. Then Eilish blew out candles on her birthday cake as her guests sang "Happy Birthday."

During her Friday night show at the Kia Forum, Rutherford presented Eilish with a cake while she was onstage.

Advertisement

"Want to take shots?" Eilish said to her audience. "Give me two days. I am 21 in two days, it's [expletive] unbelievable."

During her two concerts at the Forum, Eilish invited celebrity friends and musical collaborators. On Thursday, she brought out Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to perform their 1998 song "My Hero."

Advertisement

Singer Phoebe Bridgers was onstage with Eilish, as well. On Friday, Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover, who also raps as Childish Gambino, performed the song "Redbone" during her show. She also shared the stage with Khalid, performing their hit "Lovely."

Eilish is on the Happier Than Ever tour. On Jan. 27, Billie Eilish Live at the 02 Extended Edition is in theaters for one night only. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video 'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27 'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single

Latest Headlines

Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 18 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the special winter EP "Candy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Music // 2 days ago
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An extended version of Billie Eilish's "Live at the O2" concert film comes to theaters on Jan. 27, but tickets go on sale next Wednesday.
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Music // 2 days ago
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," released the song "No Horse to Ride."
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," in December.
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time
Music // 4 days ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards in February.
TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January
Music // 4 days ago
TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together announced the new EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement