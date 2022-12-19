Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA

1/3

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film gala on November 5. Eilish and Rutherford celebrated her 21st birthday at a West Hollywood bash with celebrities over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish turned 21 on Sunday and she celebrated in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and several celebrity friends. The Christmas-themed bash took place at The Edition in West Hollywood and was attended by Kendall Jenner, Little Nas X, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Eilish's boyfriend, singer/songwriter Jesse Rutherford, frontman for The Neighborhood. Advertisement

Fellow female music stars at the party included Dove Cameron, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Doja Cat. Actresses Eiza González and Hailee Steinfeld also attended.

Eilish arrived in a Santa outfit while Rutherford wore a red holiday look. Eilish was cheered by the deejay as she and Rutherford kissed on the dance floor. Then Eilish blew out candles on her birthday cake as her guests sang "Happy Birthday."

During her Friday night show at the Kia Forum, Rutherford presented Eilish with a cake while she was onstage.

"Want to take shots?" Eilish said to her audience. "Give me two days. I am 21 in two days, it's [expletive] unbelievable."

During her two concerts at the Forum, Eilish invited celebrity friends and musical collaborators. On Thursday, she brought out Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to perform their 1998 song "My Hero."

Singer Phoebe Bridgers was onstage with Eilish, as well. On Friday, Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover, who also raps as Childish Gambino, performed the song "Redbone" during her show. She also shared the stage with Khalid, performing their hit "Lovely."

Eilish is on the Happier Than Ever tour. On Jan. 27, Billie Eilish Live at the 02 Extended Edition is in theaters for one night only. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back