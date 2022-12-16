Trending
Dec. 16, 2022 / 1:37 PM

'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Billie Eilish's concert film, "Live At the O2," will be available to see at theaters for one night on Jan. 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Billie Eilish is giving a behind-the-scenes look at her life and career in Billie Eilish Live at the 02 - Extended Cut, in theaters only on Jan. 27. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. EST.

"I've always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show," Eilish said, per a press release. "These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world.

"This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you."

Director Sam Wrench used 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass to shoot the concert that was first aired as part of the Apple Music Live series. The 95-minute-plus film features 27 songs, both hits and deep cuts, including "bad guy," "Therefore I Am," "bury a friend," "my future," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," and "Your Power," with 30 minutes of additional footage that was previously unreleased.

"We are pleased to present Billie Eilish for the first time in cinemas worldwide," Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, who is behind the theater release, said in a statement. "The extended cut of her brilliant Live at The O2 concert film is a visual spectacle that looks and sounds incredible on the big screen. Audiences in movie theaters worldwide will be thrilled to experience the full-length concert performance among fellow fans."

The original concert film, Billie Eilish Live at the 02, has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Music Film category. In other news, Eilish will celebrate her 21st birthday on Sunday.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January

