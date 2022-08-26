Trending
Aug. 26, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema released a remix of Rema's song "Calm Down." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Rema are back with new music.

Gomez, an American singer and actress, and Rema, a Nigerian singer and rapper, released a remix of Rema's song "Calm Down" on Friday.

Rema celebrated the release on Instagram.

"Finally! Calm down with @selenagomez is out now! This one's special to me, big ups to our supporters! Now let's take this to a whole new level TOGETHER!" he wrote.

Gomez had teased the collaboration in an Instagram video Monday. The video shows Gomez visiting Rema ahead of one of his concerts.

"I'm really excited to see the person who asked me to be on a song that I couldn't be more honored to do," she says in the clip. "The song's fun. That's all I want."

The "Calm Down" remix marks Gomez's first release of 2022. The singer most recently joined Coldplay on their single "Let Somebody Go," released in October 2021.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020 and the EP Revelación in March 2021.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rema is known for the singles "Dumebi," "Soudgasm" and "FYN." He released his debut studio album, Rave & Roses, in March.

