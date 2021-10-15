Trending
Coldplay, Selena Gomez try to 'Let Somebody Go' in new song

Coldplay released the album Music from the Spheres, which features the song Let Somebody Go with Selena Gomez. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Coldplay released the album "Music from the Spheres," which features the song "Let Somebody Go" with Selena Gomez. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Coldplay is back with new music featuring Selena Gomez.

The British rock band and Gomez, 29, released the song "Let Somebody Go" on Friday.

In "Let Somebody Go," Coldplay and Gomez sing about their struggle to get over an ex.

"All the storms we weathered / Everything that we went through / Now without you, what on earth am I to do?" Gomez sings.

The "Let Somebody Go" lyric video features handwritten lyrics by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gomez, according to Rolling Stone.

"Let Somebody Go" appears on Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music from the Spheres, also released Friday. The album features the singles "Higher Power" and "My Universe" with K-pop group BTS.

Moments from Selena Gomez's career

Singer Selena Gomez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She performed new music at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Coldplay will promote the album with a new world tour that begins March 18, 2022, in San Jose, Costa Rica, and ends Sept. 10 at Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

