July 6, 2022 / 2:07 PM

Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

July 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Girls."

The teaser shows the members of Aespa fight back against a person wearing a helmet and black jumpsuit in an elevator.

"Girls" is the title track from Aespa's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the EP and the full music video Friday.

Girls also features the single "Illusion" and the English version of "Life's Too Short," released in June.

Aespa performed "Life's Too Short" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

The group will perform Friday on Good Morning America, the same day as the Girls release.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group is signed to SM Entertainment and made its debut in November 2020.

