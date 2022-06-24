Trending
June 24, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'

By Annie Martin

June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Life's Too Short" on Friday.

"Life's Too Short" is Aespa's first English-language single.

The music video shows the members of Aespa shun drama and enjoy their lives.

"Life's Too Short" appears on Aespa's forthcoming EP, Girls. The group will release the full EP on July 8.

Girls includes five other songs: "Girls," "Illusion," "Lingo," "ICU" and the Korean version of "Life's Too Short." The digital edition also features "Black Mamba," "Forever" and "Dreams Come True."

Girls is Aespa's first EP since Savage, released in October.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group is signed to SM Entertainment and made its debut in November 2020.

