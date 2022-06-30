Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 30, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Aespa perform 'Life's Too Short' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin

June 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop stars performed their song "Life's Too Short" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

Advertisement

"Life's Too Short" is Aespa's first English-language single and the first song to debut from their upcoming EP, Girls.

The performance marked Aespa's first appearance on a U.S. late-night show.

The group will also perform July 8 in New York as part of the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

Aespa released "Life's Too Short" and a music video for the song last week.

Girls also features the songs "Girls," "Illusion," "Lingo," "ICU" and the Korean version of "Life's Too Short." The EP is Aespa's first since Savage, released in October.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group is signed to SM Entertainment and made its debut in November 2020.

Read More

Demi Lovato, K-pop group Aespa join 'GMA' summer concert series Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short' BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
Music // 18 minutes ago
Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
June 30 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris said his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" will feature collaborations with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani and other artists.
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
Music // 19 hours ago
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
June 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released a teaser for "More," the pre-release single from his debut solo album "Jack in the Box."
Ed Sheeran 'finalizing' U.S. dates for 'Mathematics' tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Ed Sheeran 'finalizing' U.S. dates for 'Mathematics' tour
June 29 (UPI) -- "2step" singer Ed Sheeran confirmed plans to bring his "+ - = ÷ X" tour to the United States.
Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards
June 29 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards in September.
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video
Music // 1 day ago
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video
June 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a "moving version" choreography video for "Pop!," the title track from her solo EP "Im Nayeon."
Billie Eilish recalls meeting her first fan: 'I gave her the biggest hug'
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish recalls meeting her first fan: 'I gave her the biggest hug'
June 28 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that meeting her first fan at a show in London was a "really magical" experience.
Seventeen share schedule for 'Sector 17' album
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen share schedule for 'Sector 17' album
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a release schedule for the repackaged album "Sector 17."
BTS' 'Proof' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
BTS' 'Proof' tops U.S. album chart
June 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS' Proof is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
Music // 5 days ago
Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
June 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a single and music video for "Life's Too Short," an English-language song from their EP "Girls."
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Giveon released his debut studio album, "Give or Take" and a music video for the song "Lost Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement