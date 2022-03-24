Trending
March 24, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Luke Combs will miss his performance at the CMT Music Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining and will miss a taping for the CMT Music Awards on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Luke Combs won't be with us tomorrow," the rep said. "He is quarantined with COVID. He's bummed to miss seeing everyone!"

Combs was to pre-tape his performance alongside Kane Brown. Old Dominion will replace Combs and perform with Brown.

The CMT rep confirmed the news Thursday to People.

The CMT Music Awards will take place April 11 in Nashville. Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie will host the event, which will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.

Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce and other artists are slated to perform.

Brown leads the field of nominees with four nominations, including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."

