Aug. 4, 2021 / 1:17 PM

Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

By
Carly Pearce joined the Grand Ole Opry where she was inducted by Jeannie Seely and performed with Trisha Yearwood.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce officially joined the Grand Ole Opry during a special induction event at the iconic Nashville country music venue.

Pearce was inducted by her mentor, Opry legend Jeannie Seely, and donned a white and pink ruffled gown on Tuesday.

"Singles will come and go, awards will come and go. The arenas will be full, and then maybe they won't be. But this is something that nobody can ever take away from you," Pearce said onstage.

Pearce performed her song "I Hope You're Happy Now" and was joined by Trisha Yearwood onstage as the duo performed Yearwood's song "How Do I Live."

Pearce, Yearwood and Seely then joined forces to harmonize on "Making Believe" in tribute to country legend Kitty Wells.

"It's official, y'all! Welcome to the family, @carlypearce," the official Twitter account for the Grand Ole Opry said alongside a photo of Pearce's nameplate being added to the venue.

Pearce received a surprise invitation from Dolly Parton in June to join the Grand Ole Opry. Parton surprised her while Pearce was giving an interview about Dollywood.

The singer is set to release her third studio album titled 29: Written in Stone on Sept. 17.

