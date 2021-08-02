Chris Young announces North American fall tour

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, Famous Friends.

The Famous Friends tour will kick off Oct. 21 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, Ark., before wrapping up on Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Young will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark on the tour.

I'm excited that I get to say these words again... I'm going on TOUR! Heading out this fall with @m10penny and @callistaclark. Tickets are on sale Friday! pic.twitter.com/IeadltSR2q— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 2, 2021

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday.

Young will release Famous Friends on Aug. 6. The country star last released the album Losing Sleep in 2017.

Here is the full list of dates for Chris Young's Famous Friends tour

Oct. 21 -- Little Rock, Ark., at First Security Amphitheater

Oct. 22 -- New Braunfels, Texas, at Whitewater Amphitheater

Oct. 23 -- Grand Prairie, Texas, at Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie





Nov. 4 -- Rapid City, S.D., at Summit Arena at The Monument

Nov. 5 -- Rochester, Minn., at Mayo Civic Center Arena

Nov. 6 -- Bemidji, Minn., at Sanford Center

Nov. 11 -- Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 12 -- Baton Rouge, La., at Raising Cane's River Center

Nov. 13 -- Corpus Christi, Texas, at Concrete Street Amphitheater

Nov. 18 -- Green Bay, Wis., at Resch Center

Nov. 19 -- Coralville, Iowa, at Xtream Arena

Nov. 20 -- Dekalb, Ill., at Northern Illinois University

Dec. 5 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena