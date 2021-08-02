Chris Young announces North American fall tour

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, Famous Friends.
The Famous Friends tour will kick off Oct. 21 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, Ark., before wrapping up on Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Young will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark on the tour.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday.
Young will release Famous Friends on Aug. 6. The country star last released the album Losing Sleep in 2017.
Here is the full list of dates for Chris Young's Famous Friends tour
Oct. 21 -- Little Rock, Ark., at First Security Amphitheater
Oct. 22 -- New Braunfels, Texas, at Whitewater Amphitheater
Oct. 23 -- Grand Prairie, Texas, at Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Nov. 4 -- Rapid City, S.D., at Summit Arena at The Monument
Nov. 5 -- Rochester, Minn., at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Nov. 6 -- Bemidji, Minn., at Sanford Center
Nov. 11 -- Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
Nov. 12 -- Baton Rouge, La., at Raising Cane's River Center
Nov. 13 -- Corpus Christi, Texas, at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Nov. 18 -- Green Bay, Wis., at Resch Center
Nov. 19 -- Coralville, Iowa, at Xtream Arena
Nov. 20 -- Dekalb, Ill., at Northern Illinois University
Dec. 5 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena