Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 30, 2021 / 10:00 AM

Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video

By
Dan + Shay released a video for Lying, a new single from their album Good Things. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are back with a new music video.

The country music duo, consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, released a video Thursday for the song "Lying."

Advertisement

The "Lying" video shows Smyers and Mooney perform for a crowd at a dive bar. The duo then join the audience outside, where they perform a choreographed dance.

"this is the most fun we've ever had making a music video," Dan + Shay said on Instagram. "huge shout out to the fam for getting us out of our comfort zone and into our dancing shoes."

"if we can do it, you can too! turn it up on repeat, learn the dance, and tag us in your videos!" they told fans.

"Lying" is a new single from Dan + Shay's forthcoming fourth studio album, Good Things. The duo will release the album Aug. 13.

Good Things also features the singles "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," "Glad You Exist" and "Good Things." Dan + Shay announced the album earlier this month.

Advertisement

"we poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. can't wait for it to be yours so soon," the pair said on Instagram.

Dan + Shay's most recent album, Dan + Shay, was released in June 2018.

Read More

Miranda Lambert mourns death of dog Jessi: 'It's so hard to let them go' Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
Music // 2 hours ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 20 hours ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 21 hours ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 1 day ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
Music // 1 day ago
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled "Texis."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 2 days ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released his debut solo EP, "Empathy," and a music video for the title track, "Rose."
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, "folklore."
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
July 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/