April 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday a new, re-recorded version of 2008 album Fearless, titled Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

Advertisement

Fearless (Taylor's Version) includes 26 tracks in total including 2010's "Today Was a Fairytale" that appeared on the soundtrack for film Valentine's Day and six songs that were previously never released. Those tracks are labeled as coming from the vault.

The six vault songs include "You All Over Me" featuring Maren Morris, "Mr Perfectly Fine," "We Were Happy," "That's When" featuring Keith Urban, "Don't You" and "Bye Bye Baby."

Swift announced in November that she will be re-recording all her old music after Scooter Braun sold the singer's master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.

The singer last released the album Evermore in December. Evermore is the sister album to Folklore, which was released in July.