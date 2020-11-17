Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift addressed Scooter Braun's sale of her master recordings on Twitter, stating that she has recently started re-recording her old music.

Braun, who famously manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, sold Swift's master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings, the pop star said on Monday.

Braun had purchased Swift's former record label Big Machine Label Group and effectively the singer's master recordings in June 2019. Swift expressed at the time discomfort at Braun owning her masters, her being unable to own them herself and stated that Braun has bullied her for years.

Swift, on Twitter, said that Braun wanted her to sign an NDA stating that she would never say anything bad about him in order to have a chance at owning the master recordings. Swift said he wouldn't quote her team a price and then they were sold to Shamrock Holdings.

"As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter's participation is a non-starter for me," Swift wrote.

"I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can't wait for you to hear what I've been dreaming up," she continued.

Swift also posted the letter she sent to Shamrock, explaining how she was willing to work with them but not if Braun will still profit off of her music.

The re-recordings would allow Swift to own a version of her old music. The 30-year-old signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal has allowed her to own her master recordings moving forward, which has included the albums Lover and Folklore.