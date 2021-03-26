March 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday new song "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" featuring Maren Morris.

The track will appear on Swift's upcoming re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless titled Fearless (Taylor's Version). The album will have 26 tracks in total including five other tracks like "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" that were never previously released.

Swift released a lyric video for the song on YouTube. "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" can also be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

"I lived, and I learned, had you got burned/ Held out, and held on/ God knows, too long, and wasted time/ Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here/ But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I've still you all over me," Swift and Morris sing together during the chorus.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9. "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe.

Swift also released a new version of her song "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" titled "Love Story (Elvira Remix) (Taylor's Version)."

Swift recently won Album of the Year for Folklore at the Grammys.