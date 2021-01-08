Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A new David Bowie single album has been released in honor of the late singer's birthday.

Bowie's previously unreleased covers of John Lennon's "Mother" and Bob Dylan's "Tryin' to Get to Heaven" were released on vinyl and in digital format Friday on what would have been his 74th birthday.

The vinyl version is available as a limited edition 7" single, which is limited to 8,147 numbered copies. 1,000 of the copies are printed on cream colored vinyl.

Bowie's birthday will also be observed during two virtual events Friday. Mike Garson, Bowie's former band member, will host and produce the A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day concert event.

In addition, a recording of Bowie's musical Lazarus, starring Michael C. Hall, will be available to stream Jan. 8 to 10.

Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016, at age 69 following a battle with liver cancer. His widow, model Iman, remembered Bowie in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published this week, saying she will never marry again.

"David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us," she said. "You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked if I would ever marry again and I said, 'never.'"

Bowie and Iman married in April 1992 and have one child, daughter Alexandria Jones, 20. Bowie was also parent to a son, Duncan Jones, 49. Duncan Jones shared a throwback photo with his dad Friday.

"Happy birthday, goofball," he captioned the post.