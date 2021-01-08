Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson will arrive on the movie's set this month.

The 37-year-old actress said on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she leaves for Australia to shoot the Marvel film next week.

Thompson departs for Australia on Monday and will quarantine for two weeks in a government-run facility upon her arrival in the country. She will then join Natalie Portman and other cast and crew on set.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Thompson said it feels surreal to be going to a country with relatively low COVID-19 cases as numbers in Los Angeles County surge.

"I mean, people are going to movies and dinner," the star said of Australians. "It feels like an alternate universe. I've sort of forgotten what all those things are like. But yeah, things are under control."

Thompson said she won't receive any special treatment as she completes her quarantine period.

"You get escorted by police to a quarantine facility and stay there for 14 days while you're monitored. Once you're out, it's sort of things back as somewhat normal," the actress said.

"You don't get any, like, treatment just because you happen to be in movies," she added. "I think the only thing that I get, potentially because it's Marvel, is a piece of workout equipment, just because I have to be in a superhero costume."

Thompson said she feels a little bit of "survivor's remorse" leaving Los Angeles but shared what she's looking forward to doing in Australia.

"In Australia, they have these things called jaffles -- they're like sandwiches without crust," the star said. "They feel like a Hot Pocket as a sandwich. I want to have one of those, because I remember them being delicious."

"In alignment with this idea of having sort of survivor's remorse, I feel like I should take requests from people, like what I could do for them as their proxy in Australia," she added. "Then I can just FaceTime people in."

Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said on Watch What Happens Live in October that she was training hard to portray the character as Mighty Thor for the first time. She described Chris Hemsworth's muscles as "otherworldly" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and co-stars Portman, Hemsworth, Jaimie Alexander and Christian Bale. The movie opens in theaters in May 2022.