Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has tapped Loki writer and executive producer Michael Waldron to pen his upcoming Star Wars film.

Waldron has also penned sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel and previously worked on Community and Rick and Morty.

Advertisement

Feige's Star Wars film, which was first announced in 2019, is being kept under wraps. Feige originated the film and is producing along with Star Wars studio Lucasfilm.

Feige's film joins director Patty Jenkins' (Wonder Woman) Rogue Squadron about starfighter pilots and director Taika Waititi's (Thor: Ragnarok) untitled Star Wars film that he is also co-writing.

The project was not mentioned during Disney's Investor Day live stream where a number of Marvel and Star Wars projects were announced.

Disney is pushing ahead with 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars shows that will air on Disney+. Loki, which features Tom Hiddleston back in the title role, will come to Disney+ in May.