Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series WandaVision.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the miniseries Monday featuring part of the show's theme song.

WandaVision is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision. The series takes place after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

In the preview, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are a "newlywed couple" who "just moved to town." The clip teases strange occurrences for the couple to come.

WandaVision takes inspiration from TV sitcoms from the 1950s to the early 2000s. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the theme song and other decade-appropriate songs for the show.

"When the director, Matt Shakman -- an old friend from my college days -- pitched it to us, we didn't have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone," Lopez said.

WandaVision premieres Jan. 15 on Disney+.

In Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, Disney+ will launch Star, a new programming block with more mature titles, in February. Launch titles include Big Sky and Love, Victor.