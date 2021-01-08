Jan. 8 (UPI) -- OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby says there's still "no clear answer" in her health struggles.

The 37-year-old television personality gave an update Thursday after having a procedure for a mystery illness.

Busby shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a doctor's office. She told fans she was surprised but happy to learn she will not require surgery.

"I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed," Busby said. "I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome."

"Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn't mean this is the end to my current struggles. More test, lead to more doctors... but still no clear answer at the moment of what's going on," she added.

Busby said she will share more with fans once she has a better understanding of her health issues.

"Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold," she said. "Thank you for the continued prayers."

Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff and Sweet Home Sextuplets' Courtney Waldrop were among those to voice their support for Busby in the comments.

"Praying for you," Roloff wrote.

"Oh that is such wonderful news!! Continued prayers sent your way!!" Waldrop said.

Busby has been struggling with health issues since November. Her husband, Adam Busby, asked for prayers Tuesday as Busby underwent her "most invasive test" year.

"Today is the day of @dbusby's most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors," Adam Busby wrote on Instagram. "This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation."

Busby, Adam Busby and their children star on the TLC series OutDaughtered, which completed a seventh season in June. The couple are parents to six daughters: Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate.