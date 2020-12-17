Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a selfie cam video Thursday for the song "Nobody Like You."

The video shows the members of Itzy pose for the camera as they hang out in different places in Seoul.

"Nobody Like You" appears on Itzy's EP It'z Me, released in March. The EP also features the title track "Wannabe," which Itzy released a music video for the same month.

Itzy released its most recent EP, Not Shy, and a Western-inspired music video for the song "Not Shy" in August.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is known for the songs "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Want It?" and "Cherry."