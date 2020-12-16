Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Iz*One has released a dance practice video for its new single "Panorama."

The K-pop stars shared a video Wednesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the "Panorama" music video.

The video shows the members of Iz*One performing the "Panorama" choreography in a studio. The members wear coordinating red, black and white athleisure wear.

Iz*One released the official music video for "Panorama" last week. The group also shared a performance version of the music video on Monday.

"Panorama" is the title track from Iz*One's EP One-reeler Act IV, released last week. The EP also features the songs "Mise-en-scène," "Island," "Sequence," "O Sole Mio" and "Slow Journey."

Iz*One consists of Kwon Eun-bi, Sakura Miyawaki, Kang Hye-won, Choi Ye-na, Lee Chae-yeon, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-ju, Nako Yabuki, Hitomi Honda, Jo Yu-ri, An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young. The group made its debut in 2018.