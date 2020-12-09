Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Onewe is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop rock group shared a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "A Book in Memory."

The teaser shows the members of Onewe reflect on past memories while alone. The group is also seen performing together in a brick building.

"A Book in Memory" is the title track from Onewe's forthcoming single album, Memory: Illusion. The group will release the album and the full "A Book in Memory" video Friday.

Onewe discussed and performed clips from Memory: Illusion while sharing a highlight medley for the album Tuesday. The album also features the songs "Trauma (Aquarium)" and "Eraser."

Yonghoon said he was inspired to write "A Book in Memory" after watching a movie. The song presents a dreamy atmosphere.

Onewe consists of Yonghoon, Kanghyun, Harin, Dongmyeong, and CyA. The group originally made its debut in 2015 under the name M.A.S. 0094.