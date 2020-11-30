Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean singer BoA is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 34-year-old recording artist shared a clip Monday of her video for the song "Better."

The teaser shows BoA dancing in water with several backup dancers. The singer is also seen wearing a red outfit in a field.

"Better" is the title track from BoA's forthcoming album of the same name. BoA will release the album and the full "Better" music video Tuesday.

BoA released teaser photos for Better Monday on Twitter. One of the photos shows the singer wearing a sparkling headpiece.

Better will mark BoA's first Korean release since the EP Starry Night, released in December 2019. The singer released the Japanese song "I Believe" for the Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle soundtrack this month.

BoA, known as the "Queen of K-pop," released her debut studio album in 2000. She is known for the singles "Everlasting," "Hurricane Venus" and "Only One."