Nov. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice will release a new performance video next week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced Monday that Twice will premiere its performance video for "I Can't Stop Me" on the Late Show YouTube channel Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

The premiere will mark a new installment of the Late Show's #PlayAtHome performances. The show has featured at-home performances from different artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twice will release an English version of "I Can't Stop Me" the same day.

"I Can't Stop Me" appears on Twice's second Korean studio album, Eyes Wide Open. The K-pop group released the album and a music video for "I Can't Stop Me" in October.

Eyes Wide Open also features the songs "Hell in Heaven," "Up No More," "Do What We Like," "Bring It Back," "Believer," "Queen," "Go Hard," "Shot Clock," "Handle It," "Depend on You," "Say Something" and "Behind the Mask."

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.