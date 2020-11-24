Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland has released a new performance video.

The K-pop stars shared a performance video Tuesday for the song "Ready or Not."

The new video shows the members of Momoland performing a dance routine. The group wears colorful and playful coordinating outfits.

"Ready or Not" is the title track from Momoland's new single album of the same name, released last week. The album also includes the song "Merry Go Round."

Momoland previously released an official music video for "Ready or Not" that shows the group dancing and eating sweets.

Ready or Not is Momoland's first release since the EP Starry Night, released in June. The group released its debut studio album, Chiri Chiri, in September 2019.

Momoland consists of Ahin, Jane, JooE, Hyebin, Nancy and Nayun. The group made its debut in 2016.