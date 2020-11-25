Nov. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released a dance practice video for the Korean version of its single "All In."

The K-pop group shared a video Wednesday that shows the members performing choreography to the Korean version of the song.

In the new video, the members of Stray Kids wear baseball-inspired uniforms. The group dances to "All In" on an industrial-themed set.

Stray Kids released the Japanese version of "All In" in October. The song appears on the group's Japanese album of the same name, released this month.

The music video for the Japanese version of "All In" shows the Stray Kids on most wanted posters. The group dances in front of a flaming billboard and in the street.

Stray Kids released In Life, a repackaged version of its debut Korean album, Go Live, in September.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.