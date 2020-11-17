Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Weeknd will perform alongside Kenny G at the 2020 American Music Awards, which takes place Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

He is teaming up with Kenny G to perform their remix of "In Your Eyes."

Advertisement

The singer will also be delivering the first television performance of his song "Save Your Tears." Both "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears" appeared on The Weeknd's latest album, titled After Hours.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and more will also be performing at the AMAs. Taraji P. Henson is serving as the host.

The Weeknd is nominated for eight awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for "Blinding Lights" and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.

The Weeknd recently collaborated with Maluma for "Hawái Remix" and appeared in Maluma's music video for the track.

The Weeknd will be headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7.