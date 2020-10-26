Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2020 American Music Awards were announced on Monday with Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and more leading the way.

Swift, Ricch, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are nominated for Artist of the Year. Ricch is also up for New Artist of the Year along with Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

Collaboration of the Year includes Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Ricch, Dan + Shay and Bieber's "10,000 Hours," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce.

Swift's "Cardigan," Doja Cat's "Say So," Gaga and Grande's "Rain On Me," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Future's "Life is Good," featuring Drake, are nominated for Favorite Music Video.

Bieber, Malone and The Weeknd are competing for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock with Swift, Dua Lipa and Gaga competing for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock.

Favorite Female Artist - Country includes Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris. Favorite Male Artist - Country contains Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. Combs' What You See Is What You Get, Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country and Wallen's If You Know Me are competing for Favorite Album - Country.

Lil Baby's My Turn, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake and Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial are nominated for Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are nominated for Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop with DaBaby, Juice WRLD and Ricch nominated for Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop/

Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and Las que no iban a salir are nominated for Favorite Album-Latin alongside Anuel AA's Emmanuel. Favorite Male Artist - Latin includes Bad Bunny J Balvin and Ozuna while Favorite Female Artist - Latin includes Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía.

Dua Lipa, who announced the nominees for New Artist of the Year while appearing on Good Morning America, also stated that she will be performing at the event.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Additional details about the event will be announced at a later date.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official American Music Awards website.

Swift won big at the 2019 American Music Awards, taking home Artist of the Year.