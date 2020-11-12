Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The 30-year-old recording artist confirmed Thursday that he will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

"performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV," The Weeknd tweeted alongside a teaser photo.

Pepsi also shared the news on social media.

"When your talent is limitless, you belong on the world's largest stage," the company tweeted.

Roc Nation and producer Jesse Collins will co-executive produce the halftime show.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game and halftime show will air on CBS.

The National Football League (NFL) said in October that it plans to hold stadium capacity to 20% for Super Bowl LV. Fans in attendance will be in pods six feet apart, and masks will be required.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March. The album features the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."