Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan and Ashe say they felt like "old friends" after meeting in person for the first time.

Horan, 27, and Ashe, also 27, discussed their "immediate" connection during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Horan and Ashe released a remix of Ashe's song "Moral of the Story" in June. The pair collaborated on the song virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and met in person for the first time this week.

On The Late Late Show, Horan and Ashe described their first in-person interaction.

"I feel like we were like immediate old friends. We were like cursing each other within the first five minutes," Ashe said.

"It was good fun," Horan agreed. "It was a good laugh, because we'd spent so much time chatting over Zoom and FaceTime about the record and just getting to know each other and stuff. Here we are."

"I feel like I'm on Love at First Sight or something," Horan added with a laugh.

Ashe said she'd been a fan of Horan's for "forever" when she reached out to the singer's team to collaborate.

"He jumped on, and it was so good," she said. "It was so weird. I was like, 'Whoa, he's so famous. This is very strange.' But then it was sort of like, as soon as we were on a FaceTime together, it was like, oh we're normal humans and just hanging out and making a song together."

Horan and Ashe then performed "Moral of the Story" on The Late Late Show.

"Moral of the Story" appears on Ashe's EP Moral of the Story: Chapter 1, released in April 2019. The song was featured in the Netflix movie To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, released in February.

Horan, a former member of the boy band One Direction, released his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, in March.