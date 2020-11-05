Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Maluma released on Thursday a remix to "Hawái" featuring The Weeknd alongside an accompanying music video.

The Weeknd sings in both English and Spanish on the track.

"I'd rather go half on a baby/ 'Cause at least I know that it's not temporary/ And at least we'll share something that's real/ I can tell that you're just tryna feel," The Weeknd sings.

The Weeknd performs onstage in front of a crowd and Maluma snuggles with a woman inside of a bathtub in the music video.

"Hawái Remix" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora and Tidal.

The original "Hawái" appeared on Maluma's fifth studio album titled Papi Juancho, which was released in August.