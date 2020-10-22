Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has released a snippet of her new song "Positions" on Twitter before the track is released on Friday.

Grande lightly sings in the preview without using any lyrics. The singer's voice sounds muffled as her name and the song title appear onscreen.

The 15-second clip has been viewed 1.8 million times on Twitter.

Grande announced "Positions" on Wednesday after recently declaring that she will be releasing a new album in October.

The 27-year-old last released Thank U, Next in Feburary 2019 which included the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings," and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend."

A timer linked to on Grande's tweet, shows that "Positions" will be released at midnight on Friday. A similar timer the pop star has set up will end on Oct. 30.

Grande has yet to announce a release date for the new album.