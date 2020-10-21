Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande announced on Twitter Wednesday that she will be releasing a new song, titled "Positions," on Friday.

The pop star uploaded artwork for the single, which includes a black and white photo of the singer with her head covered.

Grande wrote that "Positions" will be coming tomorrow night, hinting at the song releasing at midnight on Friday.

Grande recently teased she will be releasing a new album in October. The 27-year-old last released Thank U, Next in February 2019, which included the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend."

Grande, on her tweet, has a link to pre-save "Positions" for fans that also includes a timer that will end on Oct. 30.

Grande and Lady Gaga are nominated for Best Collaboration for their song, "Rain on Me," at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will take place on Nov. 8.