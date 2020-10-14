Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Music superstar Ariana Grande will release a new album in October.

The 27-year-old singer said in a tweet Wednesday that she "can't wait" to release her sixth studio album this month.

"i can't wait to give u my album this month," Grande wrote.

Grande confirmed last week that she was working on new music.

"turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early," she captioned a photo of herself in the studio.

turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early pic.twitter.com/rx2xCJYAf0— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 7, 2020

Grande released her fifth album, Thank U, Next, in February 2019, just six months after releasing the album Sweetener. Thank U, Next features the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

In 2020, Grande has released the singles "Stuck with U" with Justin Bieber and "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga. Grande and Lady Gaga performed "Rain on Me" at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Grande and Gaga are nominated for Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me" at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which air Nov. 8.