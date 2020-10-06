Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Trey Songz says he is "down but not out" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old singer and actor shared his test results and urged fans to take the virus seriously in a video Monday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Songz said he gets tested regularly since he has a 17-month-old son, Noah, to care for. The star is now quarantining at home.

"I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives. Of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive," Songz said.

"I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," he added.

Songz said he's "always" taken COVID-19 seriously because he believes his grandfather died of the virus earlier this year. He urged his followers to also take precautions.

"Don't be like the president," Songz added, referencing President Donald Trump. "Much love and peace, y'all. I thank you in advance for your support, your love."

Music producer Jermaine Dupri and NASCAR's Brehanna Daniels showed their support for Songz in the comments.

"Praying for a speedy recovery. You'll bounce back," Daniels wrote.

Songz shares his son with Caro Colon. Songz praised Colon on Instagram while celebrating Noah's first birthday in April.

"I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You're a great mother and you deal with all the extra's very gracefully. I'll always be eternally grateful to you Noah's Mumma," he wrote.

Songz will release his eighth studio album, Back Home, on Friday.