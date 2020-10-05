Oct. 5 (UPI) -- American Idol alum Casey Goode says her newborn son tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer and musician, aka Quigley, said Sunday that she and her baby boy, Max, are quarantining at a Los Angeles hospital following Max's positive test Saturday.

"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am," Goode wrote on Instagram. "We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us."

"I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU," she added. "They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast."

Goode gave an update on Instagram Stories, saying Max's fever had broken but that he required oxygen. Her husband, Alex Goode, later said Max was "doing well" and that Goode and Max may be discharged from the hospital Monday.

"Thank you for all the kind words. It's been a a very eventful first 15 days of life for Max, but we'll all come out stronger for it," Alex Goode said on Instagram Stories.

Actress Tia Mowry, singer Victoria Justice and Bachelor album Jade Roper voiced their support for the Goodes on social media.

"Omg I am so sorry! You got this! Everything is going to be okay," Mowry wrote on Instagram.

"Oh sweet, Max. So sorry, sending love and healing. Thinking of you, mama," Roper said.

Goode gave birth to Max in September. Max spent eight days in the NICU after birth but came home with his parents Sept. 27.

Goode competed in American Idol Season 8, which aired in 2009. She last released the EP Initium in 2015.