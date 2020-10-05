Sadie Robertson has announced she is pregnant with her first child. File Photo by Ga Fullner/Shutterstock

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty and Dancing with the Stars alum Sadie Robertson announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you.What I've learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us," Robertson captioned the photo of her and husband Christian Huff grinning as she holds up sonogram images of their baby.

Advertisement

The photo has gotten more than 1 million "likes" since it was posted Sunday.

Robertson and Huff got engaged in June 2019 and exchanged wedding vows in front of about 600 guests on her family's Louisiana farm in November.

"We're excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We're pumped! We cannot wait," Robertson said at the time.