Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Robin Thicke and his fiancée, April Love Geary, are expecting their third child together.

Geary, 25, confirmed Sunday on Instagram that she is expecting another child with Thicke, 43.

Advertisement

Geary shared a photo of herself sitting in the shade during an outing to a beach. She showed her baby bump in a black bikini.

"Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant... again. We love consistency!" Geary captioned the post.

Socialite Paris Hilton, singer Miguel and models Jasmine Sanders and Nazanin Mandi were among those to congratulate Thicke and Geary in the comments.

"Congratulations beautiful!!" Hilton wrote.

"OMG congrats babes!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!" Sanders added.

"Omg congrats to you beauty and @robinthicke," Mandi said.

Thicke and Geary got engaged in December 2018 and have two children, daughters Mia Love, 2, and Lola Alain, 19 months. Thicke also has a 10-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, Paul Patton.

Thicke and Geary celebrated their six-year anniversary as a couple in September.

"I love you so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you. You're the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I'm rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you're truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always," Geary wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Thicke is a singer and serves as a judge on the Fox reality competition series The Masked Singer.