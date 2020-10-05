Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Monique Samuels says she "absolutely" feels remorse about her fight with her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard.

Samuels, 36, discussed her physical altercation with Dillard, 33, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

During a September episode of RHOP, Samuels appeared to put her hands around Dillard's neck during an argument. On WWHL, Samuels said it took time for her to process the fight and begin to feel remorseful.

"At that moment, I wasn't remorseful," the star said. "What people need to understand is after the fight ended, I went home and went back to mommy mode. I have three kids to take care of. I have a whole husband here. I have businesses that I was still running, live podcasts I was planning. I didn't have the luxury of going home, sipping tea with my husband with no other responsibilities."

"My mind had to calm down to the point where I actually could take it all in," she added.

Samuels said she still hadn't processed the fight when she met with her other RHOP co-stars to "apologize for putting them in harm's way."

"Did the remorse come later? Absolutely. But at that moment, I was being 100 percent real with them, and I did not feel it at that moment," she said.

Samuels said she received an e-mail from Dillard's attorney the same day she started feeling remorse and reached out to a producer to start making amends.

"I had to lawyer up because she lawyered up. At that moment, she turned it legal, so I could not speak to her directly at that point anymore," she said.

Samuels also said she was truly asleep when Dillard left the lake house.

Dillard addressed the altercation on WWHL in September, saying Samuels "tried at every turn" to start the fight.

"She was waiting for an opportunity, if you ask me, to have her day, and have her moment, and make up for lost time," Dillard said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is in its fifth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo.