Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Blacklist and Twin Peaks actor Clark Middleton has died at age 63.

Middleton's wife, Elissa Middleton, told Variety that Middleton died Sunday as a result of West Nile Virus.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 -- beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," she said in a statement Monday. "Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities."

Elissa Middleton also confirmed the actor's death on his official Twitter account.

"Hi. Elissa here, Clark's wife. Thank you for your love and support for My Mister. I cannot count the number of times he said 'Give the world your best and the best will come back to you,' quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love," she wrote.

Elissa Middleton also shared a link to the Clark Middleton Memorial Fund at the Arthritis Foundation. Middleton was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis as a child and was "a passionate advocate for and proud member of both the 25% of the US with a disability, and the 54M Americans with Arthritis," Elissa Middleton said.

Clark Middleton made his TV debut in the 1980s and went on to play Ellis on Law & Order, Glen Carter on The Blacklist and Charlie, the husband of Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), in the Twin Peaks revival.

Clark Middleton also appeared in such films as Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Sin City, Snowpiercer and Birdman. In addition, he wrote and directed original work for the screen and stage.

The Blacklist writer Jon Bokenkamp said in a statement to Variety that he was "heartbroken" over Clark Middleton's death.

"Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit...I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon," Bokenkamp said.

Middleton is survived by Elissa Middleton, his brother, Kirby Middleton, and his mother, Sue Perior.