Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared new photos Monday featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He is sporting new black armor that emphasizes his physique.

"His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he'll wield, will be matched with new armour," Netflix captioned the post.

Cavill posted the same photos on Instagram alongside a quote from Time of Contempt, the second novel in the Witcher Saga book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

"'It may turn out,' said the white-haired man a moment later, 'that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they'll look back and see the Wolf.'"

The Witcher, based on Sapkowski's books, premiered on Netflix in December. Production on Season 2 was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in August in the United Kingdom. Season 2 is expected to premiere in mid-2021.

The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey. Basil Eidenbenz will replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel in Season 2.

Netflix is also developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new live-action limited series set in The Witcher universe. The series takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.