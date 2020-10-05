Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British singer Joss Stone is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old recording artist is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cody.

Stone shared the news during Sunday's episode of her podcast, A Cuppa Happy. She spoke to entrepreneur, author and influencer Ella Mills, who is pregnant with her second child.

"I'm going to have a little baby, too! I'm so excited to talk to you because I don't know many pregnant women," Stone told Mills.

"I am week 17 and I just stopped being really sick all the time. I'm feeling okay. Isn't it mad when you've got someone growing inside of you? Jeeze," she said.

Stone then discussed some of her fears about pregnancy and giving birth.

"My boyfriend kept saying to me, 'Hey, pain is temporary.' That's what he kept saying, 'Temporary, it's temporary,'" Stone said. "Oh my God, it is horrible! Leave me alone. I'm just gonna cry."

"I woke up in the middle of the night randomly and I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm really scared!' I just got really terrified of having to push it out," she added.

Stone shared a video in August of herself and Cody, an American musician, having "accent wars" during a car ride.

"Accent wars #longcarjourneys do this!!!" Stone captioned the post.

Stone released her seventh studio album, Water for Your Soul, in 2015, and released a remix album, Your Remixes of Water for Your Soul, in 2019. She is known for the singles "You Had Me," "Don't Cha Wanna Ride" and "Tell Me What We're Gonna Do Now" featuring Common.