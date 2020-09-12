Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth-consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, Metallica and San Francisco Symphony's S&M2 at No. 4 and Katy Perry's Smile at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 8, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 9 and Internet Money's B4 the Storm at No. 10.