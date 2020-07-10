July 10 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the release of her son Deacon's first single.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram Friday after Deacon Phillippe, her 16-year-old son with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, released the song "Long Run" featuring Nina Nesbitt.

"So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now!" Witherspoon wrote. "It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!)."

Actresses Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria praised the song in the comments.

"Deacon you're killing it," Kaling wrote.

Ryan Phillippe congratulated Deacon in a post on his own account.

"So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt," the actor wrote. "CONGRATS YOU TWO!"

Deacon Phillippe released the song under the mononym "Deacon." Deacon composed the song, which features Nesbitt's vocals.

Deacon had teased "Long Run" on Instagram Thursday.

Witherspoon is parent to Deacon and daughter Ava, 20, with Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 7, with her husband, Jim Toth. Ryan Phillippe also has a 9-year-old daughter, Kai, with his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon spent her 44th birthday with Toth and her kids in March. The family enjoyed a home cooked meal and a walk along the coast.

"One of the best birthdays ever!" Witherspoon said on Instagram. "Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I'm a very lucky lady."

Witherspoon will star in two upcoming Netflix romantic comedies, Your Place or Mine and The Cactus.