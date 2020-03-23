March 23 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon spent her 44th birthday with her family.

The actress celebrated the occasion Sunday with her husband, Jim Toth, and their children, daughter Ava, 19, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.

Witherspoon enjoyed a home cooked meal and a walk along the coast on her birthday. She shared a pair of photos on Instagram, including a family selfie.

"One of the best birthdays ever! So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family... all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I'm a very lucky lady," Witherspoon captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston, Witherspoon's Morning Show co-star, shared photos from the actress' recent Vanity Fair photo shoot on Instagram Stories.

"This makes me happy," Aniston said. "Celebrating the birthday girl today. I love you @reesewitherspoon."

"Sending you all the hugs we can't give each other right now," she added.

Nicole Kidman, who stars with Witherspoon in Big Little Lies, also wished the actress a happy birthday on Instagram Stories.

"Darling Reese, Happy Birthday! You are so so loved. Sending you big virtual hugs and kisses. I've made a donation in your name to @nokidhungry xx," she wrote.

Witherspoon stars in Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel of the same name. The miniseries premiered last week.