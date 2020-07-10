July 10 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is celebrating her "happily ever after" with her husband, Mike Fisher.

The 37-year-old country music star shared childhood photos Friday on Instagram while celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Fisher.

Underwood posted side-by-side throwback photos of herself and Fisher and a recent photo of them together.

"Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" Underwood captioned the post.

"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212! Here's to many many more... without the bowl cuts!" she said. "I love you and I thank the Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 and have two sons, Isaiah Michael, 5, and Jacob Bryan, 17 months. Underwood paid tribute to Fisher while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"Thanks for loving on all of us so well," she said on Instagram. "Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father's love should look like. We love you!"

Underwood and Fisher discussed their marriage and family in a trailer for their web series, Mike and Carrie: God's Country, in May.

"You know, marriage is a giant mirror and it's a magnifying glass," Fisher said.

Fisher, a former professional hockey player, also recalled how Underwood experienced three miscarriages in two years before becoming pregnant with Jacob.

"You have all these mountaintops but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this," he said.

Underwood previously discussed her miscarriages in an interview with People. She said she struggled with the losses but ultimately put her future in God's hands.

Underwood released her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, in 2018,